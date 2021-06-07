

Mr Sulemana Bakpa Mumuni, the Supervisor of the Regional Marketing Group (RMG), Cotton Division for the Sissala area in the Upper West Region, says the increase in the World Market price of Cotton gives a glimmer of hope to the farmers.

He said farmers in the area were reaping good results from cotton cultivation, following an 11.1 per cent increase in the price of a kilogramme of the crop.

The price has jumped from GHC2.25 pesewas per kilogramme to GHC2.50 pesewas per Kilogramme for the 2021 cropping season.

Mr Mumuni told the GNA at the weekend in Tumu that the quantity of cotton expected to be cropped for the 2021 season was pegged at 10,000 acres out of which the Sissala area was expected to cultivate 3,500 acres.

Mr Mumuni said the increase in world market price was a blessing to the cotton farmers and that currently, the Cost per acre remained at GH¢650 the same as the last farming season.

Mr Kassim Sulemana, a former Chairman of Cotton Farmers Association in the Sissala East Municipality, said cotton cultivation in the Sissala area was on the low side compared to the previous years.

He said despite the government’s effort to resuscitate the factory, not much had been seen.

He attributed the development to the unavailability of equipment for picking cotton, little attention to the sector by the central government and the absence of quality reliable seed for cotton production.

He called for more support to the farmers in the area to help sustain the cotton industry.