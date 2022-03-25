Increase In Discrimination Against Muslims Cannot Revive Your Dead Economy – Sinare Jabs Government 

According to H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, National Vice Chairman of the opposition NDC, the Muslim community has endured continual discrimination, intimidation, and violence since the commencement of the Nana Addo Danqua-led NPP government.

Mr. Sinare added that since 2017, incidents of violence against Muslims have increased in prevalence, with a succession of flashpoints in which attackers and others responsible for hate speech have enjoyed impunity for their activities under Nana Addo and his Dr. Bawumia-led NPP government.

H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, the National Vice-Chairman of the NDC and President of the NDC Zongo, took to social media to express his displeasure with reports from his northern brothers and civil society organizations pointing to persistent intolerance and racism against Muslims in Ghana.

Mr. Sinare stated that he has been receiving calls from Ghanaians of Muslim background around the country who have been denied access to the Ghana card registration in the NIA offices spread across the country.

In his message, he pleaded with the President of the Republic to find a long-term solution to the threat before things spiral out of control.

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW.