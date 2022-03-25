Increase In Discrimination Against Muslims Cannot Revive Your Dead Economy – Sinare Jabs Government 

According to H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, National Vice Chairman of the opposition NDC, the Muslim community has endured continual discrimination, intimidation, and violence since the commencement of the Nana Addo Danqua-led NPP government.
Mr. Sinare added that since 2017, incidents of violence against Muslims have increased in prevalence, with a succession of flashpoints in which attackers and others responsible for hate speech have enjoyed impunity for their activities under Nana Addo and his Dr. Bawumia-led NPP government.
H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, the National Vice-Chairman of the NDC and President of the NDC Zongo, took to social media to express his displeasure with reports from his northern brothers and civil society organizations pointing to persistent intolerance and racism against Muslims in Ghana.
Mr. Sinare stated that he has been receiving calls from Ghanaians of Muslim background around the country who have been denied access to the Ghana card registration in the NIA offices spread across the country.
In his message, he pleaded with the President of the Republic to find a long-term solution to the threat before things spiral out of control.
READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW.
An Increase In Discrimination Against Muslims Cannot Revive Your Dead Economy. Stop It!
I have been receiving calls about how many Muslims are facing preconceptions and racism at the many NIA offices across the country, including verbal abuse, hate speech, violent attacks, and religious profiling, and I want to state unequivocally that this is very terrible for our democracy and country.
Under the leadership of President Nana Addo and his Bawumia-led NPP government, intolerance and discrimination against my dear northern brothers have become more prevalent.
It is unfortunate that, in spite of this economic catastrophe and the difficulties in coping with the increasing assortment in many aspects of life in the country, which has led to an increase in economic hardship, the government, led by a Muslim vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, allows his cronies, employed and paid by the poor taxpayers, to direct their resentment toward the people of the North, forgetting history!
Although many Muslims face a lack of equal opportunities in employment, housing, health care, and education, as well as restrictions on the public expression of their religion and government, remain unconcerned, I want to strongly condemn such acts of violence and discrimination against Muslims in the country and around the world and call on the government to immediately commit itself to combating and finding long-term solutions to the level of intolerance against Muslims in schools, workplaces, and public gatherings.
I would want to reiterate my request for the Nana Addo-led NPP government to unambiguously defend the fundamental rights of the country’s religious minority and to commit to peaceful coexistence.
Ghanaians are languishing, and Dr. Bawumia and his NPP must understand that enabling his institutions to continue brutalizing their own Northern brethren will not and cannot restore the country’s ailing economy under their government.
#EnoughisEnough.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News