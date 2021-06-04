Traders

Some traders in Accra are threatening to increase the prices of their goods should transport fares go up 13 per cent effective Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Road Transport Operators in a statement released on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, announced that transport fares would go up by 13 per cent effective Saturday.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Christiana Quaye, a fabric vendor, said the increase in transport fares would affect her profit margin, so, she would have to increase the prices of her goods.

“I am unable to get any profit on the capital used in purchasing the cloths with these increases so I have no choice,” she said.

Madam Betty Danso, a bag seller at the Tema Station in Accra, also said
once fares increased, prices of goods on the wholesale market would increase.

“The economy is already tough, it will reduce sales” she lamented.

Mr Charles Buabeng, a dealer in spectacles, said with the effective date of the increase of the fares being Saturday, “We will all increase our prices by Monday.”

Mr Bright Asumani, a driver at the Tema Station, on the other hand, said he was glad about the increase in fares because they had had to endure the increase in fuel prices without a corresponding increase in transport fares for some time.

He said the 13 per cent increase in transport fares would help him meet his sales.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePublic education on Nuclear Energy: Graphic joins GNA
Next articleKorle Klottey Municipal Assembly commemorates June 3 disaster
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here