Increase in transport fares leading to prices hikes of foodstuff – Traders

The traders in Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region are embittered over the regular increases in transport fares, which is affecting their businesses.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the traders said frequent hikes in the fuel prices, culminating in high transport fares was directly affecting their businesses.

They said the high transport fares affected their wares directly compelling them to also increase prices for final consumers.

One of the traders, Madam Ataa Adwoa said last week, a bowl of maize, which sold at GHC10 now sells this week at GHC20, with the price of local rice now selling at GHC35 from the GHC25 it sold last week.

She said that 100 tubers of yam, which cost about GHC500 now sold at GHC700 making it difficult for buyers and others to patronize them.

Also, GNA observed prices of commodities such as groundnut, soya beans, millet among others had all gone up.

Traders and consumers are therefore calling on the government to stem the hikes through subsidizing fuel prices for reduced transport fares.