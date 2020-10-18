The Afife Traditional Council in the Ketu North Municipality has appealed for an addition to the current number of police personnel at the two stations in the Traditional Area.

The Council said the Afife Police Station and the Tadzewu Police Station did not have enough personnel to take care of the security needs of the area and that it was important for the Management of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to send in more personnel.

Addressing a News conference on issues of alleged secession attempts by some groups in the Volta Region, Torgbui Adrakpanya VI, President of the Afife Traditional did not only appeal for more personnel, but asked that the stations be tooled for effective policing in the area.

“On the matter of security in general in the Traditional Area, the Traditional Council wishes to make an urgent appeal to the government to beef up police numbers at the two police stations within the entire Traditional Area.

We further appeal for a dedicated patrol vehicle for the two police stations at Afife and Tadzewu. This is important if any criminal activities in the Area are to be nipped in the bud.”

Wednesday’s news conference condemned the recent activities of secessionists, which the Council described as unfortunate and a threat to the peace and security of the region and rather pledged its commitment to a united country.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Afife Police Station gave credence to the concerns raised by the Afife chiefs of police inadequacy in the area.

The station has in total six personnel including; the Station Officer, a Community Police Assistant (CPA) and an officer with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) currently on transfer to a different station.

Again, there is just one service vehicle available for use by the Afife Police Station in addition to the other four stations, Anlo-Afiadenyigba, Atiavi, Anyako and Abor, which make up the Abor District Police Command.