Increase reportage on climate innovations – Media Practitioner urged

Mr John M. Allotey, Chief Executive Officer of Forestry Commission, (FC) has urged media practitioners, especially environmental reporters to increase reportage on climate innovations.

He explained that such stories would educate the public learn, practice and live with impacts of climate crisis.

Mr Allotey said this at a graduation ceremony of the maiden cohort of Climate Change Journalism Fellowship, made up of 10 selected early journalist from West Africa.

The countries are Ghana, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Nigeria, Guinea, Senegal to the Sahelian region, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

The fellowship funded by DW Akademie and implemented by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) sought to build a pool of investigative journalists who will contribute to public sensitization and awareness on climate change through excellent journalism.

It was on the theme, “Confronting the Climate Change Crisis in West Africa through Critical Journalism.”

Mr Allotey said climate crisis impact was a threat to humanities hence the need for journalists focus on writing on pertinent issues on topics including adaptation, ecosystem and biodiversity, sustainable land use and best practices, resource efficiency and conservation.

He advised journalists to develop human centered approach to telling climate stories to attract readership and avoid the temptation overly dramatizing stories to scare the public.

Dr Kojo Impraim, the Director of Reseach and Advocay, MFWA said the regrettably, the capacity of the media to understand and appreciate these topics and dynamics are limited, which also means limited coverage of climate change and related stories.

He said the MFWA set out to build the capacity and skills of early-career media practitioners to produce highly quality media content on climate change, that would create awareness and trigger actions and solutions from both government, business and the third sector.

Dr Impraim said the six months journey for the fellows, was a mixture of these theories and practice led by in coaching and editorials by high-profile media professionals and experts in the field of climate change.

Ms Ama Kodjo, Project Manager Ghana, Investigative Journalism DW Akademie said the initiative was an opportunity to shift the narrative to the voices of affected communities.

“As climate change reporters, you will become their voice and the bridge between communities on one hand and scientists collecting data or institutions with a mandate to act in this defining global crisis on the other,” she said.

“Your strength and the extent of your impact lies in collaboration and partnership, in telling stories with data, in patience and in learning all you can about this crisis.”

Mr Kwaku Krobea Asante, Programme Officer at MFWA said the fellows were exposed to understanding key concepts, causes, and impacts of climate change in West Africa.

They received experiential learning from fieldwork and seminars at a number of institutions including the Forestry Commission, CSIR-Water Research Institute, Noguchi Memorial Institute, Centre for Migration Studies, University of Ghana; Ghana Meteorological Agency, African Centre for Energy Policy and Solar Taxi.