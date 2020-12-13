Chinese enterprises have contributed greatly to the growth of the economy in Kalulushi district in Zambia’s Copperbelt province as a result of increased investment, a government official has said.

Stephen Kainga, Kalulushi District Commissioner said Chambishi township in Kalulushi has been attracting Chinese investments.

“Apart from the Chinese having established their investments in the Multi-Facility Economic Zone in Chambishi, the Asian investors have also invested in the mining and transport industries in the area,” he said.

Kainga said a number of investments that come from China were also contributing effectively towards the welfare of the communities through their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“They have been constructing classroom blocks in schools to help improve on education standards in the area,” he said.

“There is a buildup of economic activities in Kalulushi district, and this will provide economic growth for the district and the Copperbelt province as a whole,” he said. Enditem