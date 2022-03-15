Increasing Rate Of Prank Calls Hampering Our Work – Ambulance Service

The Central Regional Ambulance Service has expressed concern over the increasing number of prank calls it receives on a daily basis.

It said people must desist from calling the toll free line if they did not require the services of the Service because it could someday put genuine callers who may need critical medical emergencies at risk.

Mr Francis Ohemeng Nyantakyi the Regional Director, who issued the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said both adults and kids were perpetuators of the ‘distasteful act’.

He said more than 60 percent of calls transferred to the regional office were hoaxes adding, “if I am not wrong, the region receives between nine to 15 calls in a day which puts genuine callers waiting on the line and that is really bad’’.

The situation, he said had birthed a pressing need to put in robust measures to track and apprehend these callers to serve as deterrent to all because, “the Service’s role loses its essence if real people in danger are not reached and on time.”

“It is actually good that even kids know the toll free line and are able to call, but we just need calls to be true, parents have a major influence in the actions of their children, how do you think they even get those phones to call?

‘’Parents must ensure that their wards know what is right from the wrong and guide them to do the right thing. This way, anytime we receive calls from kids, we would attend to it with all seriousness because, then, we will know it could be a more serious situation” he noted.

He said the service continued to remain glued to its mandate of servicing the health needs of the populace in a quest to ensuring that the health needs of people were met.

He asked the public to instill their trust and confidence in them adding that, “our delays are never intentional. We are working to enrich our services to make it appealing and attractive to all”

He urged the public to feel free to walk into their facilities for enquiries and have their concerns addressed.