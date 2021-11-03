Increasing teenage pregnancy, a bane on SDGs – NYA

Mr Francis Takyi-Koranteng, the Upper East Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), says increasing cases of teenage pregnancy among adolescents is a setback to the growth and development of the Ghanaian youth and a bane to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He therefore advocated a multisectoral approach among stakeholders that would involve the youth in decision making, to help address issues of sexual and reproductive health and other challenges facing adolescents.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga in commemoration of this year’s African Youth Day on the theme “safeguarding the teenage girl: a clarion call to action”, Mr Takyi-Koranteng said statistics from the Ghana Health Service revealed that the country recorded 107,023 cases of teenage pregnancy in 2020 and in the Upper East Region, 6,533 cases were recorded within the same period.

For the first quarter of 2021, the region further recorded 1,639 teenage pregnancy cases across the 15 Municipal and Districts, he added.

Mr Takyi-Koranteng explained that teenage pregnancy was a social problem and the situation had over the years adversely affected girls’ development and empowerment, as many dropped out of school and deepened the poverty levels of their families.

He said although efforts were being made to address the situation, the phenomenon was still on the increase especially in the Upper East Region and urgent attention needed to be paid to it.

As part of efforts to eradicate the canker, Mr Takyi-Koranteng said the NYA would be collaborating effectively with the Ghana Education Service to establish adolescents’ influencers clubs in at least three schools in each of the 15 Municipal and Districts in the region.

These clubs, he noted, would be empowered with accurate information to act as sexual and reproductive health education ambassadors in their respective schools and communities to ensure that the youth were well equipped to make informed choices regarding their sexual life.

“The kind of training we will be giving them include adolescent sexual and reproductive health, leadership skills, academic progression and career development, principles of coaching and mentoring female empowerment and gender equality, advocacy and rudiments of community development and human resources and law among others,” he added.

The Regional Director explained that members of the club would be expected to work with major stakeholders to educate their peers through community durbars, focused group discussions and radio discussion among others.

The Regional Director noted that part from the adolescent influencers acting as linkages between the youth in their various communities, they would also be given skills training including handicrafts to ensure that they were economically empowered.

Mr Takyi-Koranteng said the youth were paramount in harnessing the potentials of the country and underscored the need for investment to be made in them, especially in addressing their sexual and reproductive health challenges to prevent them from getting pregnant and dropping out of school.