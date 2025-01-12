Incredible Zigi Earns “Best Dancer” Nomination at 2025 Trace Awards & Summit

Ghanaian dance sensation Incredible Zigi known for his unrelenting creativity, has landed a nomination for “Best Dancer” at the 2025 Trace Awards & Summit. This recognition comes after a year of remarkable achievements that have not only elevated his profile but also spotlighted Ghanaian dance on the global stage.

This nomination pits him against a lineup of exceptional talents across the continent, including Dancegod Lloyd (Ghana), Ikorodu Boys (Nigeria), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Telminho (Angola), Makhadzi (South Africa), Ordinateur (Ivory Coast), and Issac Kalonji (Democratic Republic of Congo).

Few dancers can claim a year as packed as Zigi’s. From leading Azonto & Afrobeats Dance Classes across China, Russia and the USA to choreographing Stonebwoy’s BhimFest 2024, his influence has been undeniable. He didn’t stop there, Zigi spearheaded viral dance challenges for hits like “Apotheke” by Stonebwoy, “Sneaky” by Mr. Drew and Medikal, “Tomorrow” by Yemi Alade, and “Sycho” by Criss Waddle, to name a few. Zigi also choreographed Yemi Alade’s “Baddie” music video, which won Best Music Video at the 2023 Trace Awards, a testament to his ability to elevate projects to award-winning heights.

He has undeniably created moments that ripple across cultures. His choreography has powered global trends, turning everyday fans into dancers and making music visuals unforgettable.

Incredible Zigi’s reach extended further with the “Incredible Zigi Foundation”, where he led community-focused initiatives, including donations in Ghana’s Eastern Region. And for fans who wanted more than his moves, his series “Inc Unscripted”, a 10-episode series gave them an intimate look at his journey, featuring cameos from Ghanaian stars and everyday supporters.

Zigi’s stage presence remained a highlight in 2024, with electrifying performances at major events like the Ghana DJ Awards, Young & Free, Bigoo Concert and Merqury Quaye Live, as well as several campus shows. His brand collaborations with Dettol and Bigoo Drink further exemplify his versatility and market appeal.

The 2025 Trace Awards & Summit promises to celebrate African excellence, and Incredible Zigi’s nomination is a testament to his unparalleled contributions to the art of dance.

Voting is open now at trace.plus/awards/best-dancer. Hence, fans can now vote for Incredible Zigi to support him at the Trace Awards via the official website.