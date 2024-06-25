Incredible Zigi, Ghana dance pioneer continues dance domination in China

Ghanaian dance phenomenon Incredible Zigi is on a mission, and that mission is global domination – by Afrobeats, Amapiano and Azonto, that is.

Fresh off a whirlwind week of dance classes in China, starting from Beijing, and moving through major cities, including Shanghai and Guangzhou, Zigi continues to prove why he’s a force to be reckoned with.

This isn’t Zigi’s first globetrotting tour to bring Afrobeats dance to the masses. The influential artist has previously taken his talents to South Africa, the United Kingdom, Rwanda, and even Russia, continuously proving why he’s hailed as a generational changemaker in Ghana’s dance space.

With roots deeply embedded in the vibrant streets of Ghana that birthed these musical movements, Zigi possesses an unparalleled ability to translate the authentic essence of African dance culture in a way that resonates universally.

Through his dance company, Afrozig, he transformed over 100 raw talents into professional dancers between 2017 and 2023. Affectionately known as the “Father of street dancers,” Zigi has fostered a nurturing environment where aspiring dancers can hone their craft.

However, Zigi isn’t resting on his laurels. His latest project focuses on identifying exceptional individual talents, providing them with intensive training, and helping them build their own brands. This dynamic youth development program ensures a continuous cycle of growth, with new dancers emerging as others graduate.

Driven by a deep-rooted passion for community upliftment, Zigi’s philanthropic efforts shine through the Incredible Zigi Foundation, dedicated to eradicating streetism and supporting initiatives like the World Food Programme’s fight against hunger and youth education.

Zigi’s story is one of passion, dedication, and a deep desire to share the beauty of African dance with the world. From the streets of Ghana to the heart of China, his unbridled energy and innovative choreography are breaking down barriers and uniting people through the universal language of art and music. The world is Zigi’s dance floor, and he’s just getting started.