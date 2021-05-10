The President of Association of Customs House Agents Ghana, Mr. Yaw Kyei is calling on government to review port charges and make it flexible. He observes the current charges affect the operations of importers, client freight forwarders, consumers which results in a decline in clearing of goods at the port.

Mr. Kyei said this in an interview with Jackline Favour Asassey, host of PORT AND MARITIME AGENDA on Ashaiman TV.

‘’I will wish that the government would respond positively to some of these things discussed not giving new way to keep increasing their charges from time to time but then it should be measured, it should be controlled’’.

Despite the current challenges, he admitted that both the paperless system and the integrated custom management systems (ICUMS) interventions have brought great relief to port users.

Over the years, clearing of goods at the port using the manual system where freight forwarders and clearing agents had to move from one office to the other to prepare documents for clearance of goods at the port affected the effectiveness of the port operations.

So on August 2, 2017, Vice-president, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasized the need for the removal of customs barriers in the country and ensured mandatory joint inspections and a paperless port system replaced it by September 2017.

The core mandate of ACHAG is to train its members to become the very best in freight forwarding and trade facilitation when it comes to port operations. The association with 75 co-operate members and 20 individuals has been in existence for 6 years.

Mr.Yaw Kyei is therefore changing members to be up and doing, build their business to maximize revenue and to see the government as partners of developments when it comes to sea trade at the port.

He is very optimistic in collaborating with international bodies to advance the course of the association.

Report by Jackline Favour Asassey, Host on Port And Maritime Agenda