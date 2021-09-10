Inculcate godly values in children to curb social vices, women urged

Mrs Bernice Asare, the Chairperson of the Young Ladies Ministry of the Calvary Baptist Church, Kuotokrom in the Sunyani Municipality has implored women to inculcate godly principles in children to curb social vices trending in the country.

She observed that majority of social vices currently prevailing were partly due to poor parental control at the stages of child upbringing in the society.

Mrs. Asare made the call when she was speaking at the climax of a three-day programme organised by the local Baptist Women’s Missionary Union (BWMU) on the theme “Christ Formed in Me” aimed at stimulating “Women’s Light to Shine” for the greater impact on the society.

She stated that though husband and wife were the primary teachers of children in terms of instilling moral values and acceptable norms in the society, men ought to consciously support their wives for the proper training of their children.

Mrs Asare added the responsibility in inculcating godly principles also required parents and guardians to train their children and wards to be truthful in all matters and avoid “following the multitude to sin”.

She, therefore, encouraged parents, especially women to be at peace with their neighbors and demonstrate Christ-like character in all activities to make their light shine.

Mrs Asare further appealed to the leadership wealthy members of the church to support the needy, particularly in cash or kind, stressing such support “besides prayers keeps many in the faith”.

Mrs Juliana Adu Awuku, the leader of the local BWMU entreated women to arise and propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ to become a true reflection of His (Christ’s) image to impact positively on the lives of many people for them to avoid vices and practice virtues for the progress of the society.

Mrs Awuku added women needed to intercede for their spouses and communities to make the country a better place to raise future God-fearing generations, adding they must also be submissive to their spouses and prioritise the church’s business.

Odeefoo Kwaframoa Takyi Abeam II, Kurontihene of Koase in the Wenchi Municipality of Bono Region who chaired the programme commended the women for their tireless effort for the church’s progress and challenged them to work assiduously for the church’s continuous growth.