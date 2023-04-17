Inculcate religious values to halt freaky lifestyle of youth- Afful Arthur

Mrs Paulina Afful Arthur, the Immediate Past President of the National Women’s Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church, Ghana (PCG) on Sunday, expressed worry about the current lifestyle trends of the youth that was destroying their future fortunes.

She had therefore called on leadership of women’s fellowships to join hands with stakeholders to help advise and groom the youth to help halt the recalcitrant acts that were diminishing their future.

Describing the trend as ‘worrying’ and ‘disheartening,’ she called on religious and traditional bodies to enforce policies, rules, and traditions to help change the youth to become responsible people in future.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary celebration of the PCG Women’s Fellowship of St Paul Congregation, Mrs Arthur said the thanksgiving service was to appreciate God’s greatness to the women’s fellowship and the church.

The service was on the theme: “Christ in you the hope of glory; Woman let the presence of Christ in you give hope to glorify God always.”

She praised God for His steadfast love and kindness towards the women’s fellowship as they redefined their aspirations to reflect prevailing conditions.

The Immediate Past President said God’s mercies and favour towards the fellowship for the past 60 years had been overwhelming and they needed to give all praise and honour to their maker for the guidance and protection through difficult and good times as women.

Giving the sermon, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Addow- Obeng, former Second Minister of St Paul Congregation, charged the women to remain focused and not relent due to bad energies that came from others.

He said the role of the Women’s fellowship could not be compared to any other group in the Church and reminded them that people in their communities were looking up to them as their mentors and therefore they should exhibit good leadership qualities.

Rev. Prof Addow- Obeng urged them to forgive easily and serve God wholeheartedly to fulfill their purpose as Christians.

He told the women to be committed to the service of God, draw closer to him, and go the extra mile to see the face of the Lord.

Rev. Prof Addow-Obeng, commended the women for their role and efforts towards the upliftment of the church and encouraged them to do more for God’s blessing.

For her part, Ms Beatrice Awuku, the President of the Women’s Fellowship, St Paul Congregation said the celebration provided avenue for re-examining their roles as mothers in society and to adopt measures that would enhance the work of the Church.

She encouraged the women to know that God reconciled with humanity for their redemption, and they must help to male.