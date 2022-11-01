Incumbent Hohoe NDC Secretary seeks re-election

Mr Eric Xa, the Hohoe Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is seeking re-election for a second term to bring his experiences to bear on winning the seat for the NDC in 2024.

Mr Xa, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the position of a secretary was special and a dynamic one since the one was the administrator.

“You are somebody who must be very dynamic to have a little knowledge about other areas of the Party so that you are able to respond effectively to any issues that may arise,” he said.

He said he would bring on board his patience and re-unite the party at all levels to be able to work as a team for victory in 2024.

Mr Xa said if re-elected, he would create a solid, secured and better database to identify party members at all levels and reward them for their hard work.

He said an effective database would assist in knowing and increasing the membership drive of the Party, especially to help to bring on board people who were not party members.

There would be proper orientation for branch executives on their duties and roles as well as equip them to be able to solicit and manage resources at their levels.

He noted that although there were issues of party members defecting during the 2020 elections, it was a result of unresolved issues after the parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2020 elections.

Mr Xa said supporters of candidates who lost the elections were unconcerned to campaign and mobilise for victory for the Party.

He said he was poised to bridge the gaps created since they were once party faithful and put in measures to bring them back to create a united front.

The constituency was unable to hold its elections on October 22 due to “special reasons,” he said.