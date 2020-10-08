Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East has submitted his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) as candidate to represent the ruling New Patriotic Party in that Constituency.

He presented his forms at exactly 1500 hours and made available a GHC10,000 banker’s draft as the filing fee to the EC.

Mr Emmanuel Arthur, Municipal Returning Officer of the EC, said that Mr Gyato was the second candidate to file his nomination after Mr Wisdom Gidisu, candidate of the National Democratic Congress since the opening of the exercise on Monday.

He is expecting Mr Henry Awotwe, Parliament Candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) to file his nomination.

Mr Awotwe told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) he was finalising his form for presentation to the EC.

This is the second time Mr Awotwe would put up himself for the position having done the same in 2016 on the ticket of Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and lost to the incumbent.

The delegation observed strict COVID-19 safety protocol measures, as he was accompanied by Mr Etse Agbenyo (Constituency Chairman), Mr Francis Kofi Okesu (Constituency Secretary), Mr Prosper Odugbe (Constituency Deputy Secretary), Mr Clement Mensah (Constituency First Vice Chairman) and Mr Bernard Larry (Constituency Treasure).