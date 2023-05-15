Incumbent NDC MPs in Upper West retain candidateship

All the eight incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Upper West Region have secured their bid to represent the party in the 2024 general election.

The NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries, held across the country on Saturday, also saw Dr Titus Beyuo, a former Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, securing 446 votes out of 705 valid votes cast to represent the NDC in the Lambussie Constituency as a new entrant.

Dr Hassan Rashid Pelpuo, the incumbent Wa Central MP, polled 871 votes out of 1,774 valid votes cast to beat his closest contender, Mr Hudu Mogtari, who polled 708 votes, and two other aspirants.

In the Lawra Constituency, Mr Bede A. Ziedeng won with 354 votes out of 771 valid votes cast against his closest contender, Mr Sampson Abu, a former MP for the area, who had 261 votes, and Mr Daniel Tigbee, with 156 votes.

Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, a sitting Wa East MP, won with 764 votes out of 1,067 valid votes cast, while Superintendent (rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, the incumbent Wa West MP, garnered 892 votes out of 1,244 valid votes cast.

Mr Cletus Dapilah, the incumbent MP for Jirapa, won by 954 votes out of 1,175 valid votes cast, while Mr Mohammed Adam Sukparu, Sissala West MP, had 722 votes out of 864 valid votes to stand elected.

Mr Anthony M. Sumah, the MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, garnered 893 votes out of 1,026 valid votes cast to retain his bid to represent the constituency for the second time.

Dr Sebastian Sandaari, the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa MP, polled 311 votes out of 614 valid votes cast against his sole contender, Mr Abu K. Kasangabata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, who had 303 votes.

For the orphan constituencies in the region, Dr Richard Kuuire won in the Nandom Constituency with 431 votes out of 795 valid votes cast; while Mohammed Bataglia secured the Sissala East bid with 627 votes out of 878 valid votes cast.