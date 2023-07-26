INDAC-TED 8 to explore power of data analytics and AI

The highly anticipated quarterly Industry-Academia Tech Dialogue (INDAC-TED), the foremost conference on innovation and technology in the country, is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the R.S. Amegashie Auditorium at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Legon.

Themed ‘Transforming Businesses with Data Analytics and AI: the Role of Industry and Academia’, the 8th iteration of the event will bring together industry experts, thought leaders and professionals from various sectors to explore the transformative power of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in today’s business landscape.

David Gowu, the Executive Director for the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH) – organisers of the conference – highlighted the growing importance of data analytics and AI for organisations in various industries.

He explained that the forum would provide a platform for individuals to gain insights, exchange ideas, and build networks that will drive digital transformation in their organisations.

“Data analytics and AI have become critical drivers of success in today’s business landscape. This event will provide a platform for professionals to learn from industry leaders, exchange ideas, and explore the immense potential of these technologies in transforming businesses across sectors,” Mr. Gowu said.

During the one-day conference, the focus will be on highlighting the significant role that data analytics and AI play in driving innovation, enhancing decision-making processes, and improving overall business performance.

“Data analytics and AI have the power to revolutionize businesses, and it is crucial for professionals to stay updated on the latest trends and strategies,” he added.

Hanna Schlingmann, the Project Manager for DigiCAP.gh, partners of the event, described how businesses are being transformed by AI and data analytics, as they offer insightful data that can boost productivity and efficiency.

“These technologies are being used for personalizing and optimizing digital marketing campaigns, anticipating and capitalizing on market trends, analyzing consumer behaviour, automating customer segmentation, and employing intelligent decision support systems,” she noted.

The 8th Industry-Academia Tech Dialogue (INDAC-TED) will feature keynote remarks by special guests and panel discussions. Additionally, the conference will include interactive sessions and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to engage with experts, participate in hands-on demonstrations, and connect with like-minded professionals, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.