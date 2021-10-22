Indemnity Insurance: Compulsory for all professional institutions-SIC

,Mr Faris Attrickie, General Manager, Technical Operations of the SIC Insurance Company PLC, has stated that it is a must for all professional Institutions to have professional indemnity insurance under the new Insurance Act, 2021 (Act1061).

According to Section 216 of the Insurance Act 2021 (Act 1061), (1) “An employer of a professional person specified in the Second schedule shall insure and maintain an insurance under any qualifying professional indemnity insurance contract with a licensed insurer for the professional person,” Mr Attrickie stated.

He explained that any employer that contravenes subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable on summary convictions to a fine or a term of imprisonment or to both as specified in the first schedule.

Mr Attrickie was speaking at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office “End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day” seminar-an initiative which creates a platform for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

Mr Attrickie explained that under the Act; “if the employer or another person takes out and maintains two or more professional indemnity insurance contracts, the insurance contracts taken together shall comply with regulations with respect to the minimum amount of professional indemnity insurance required.

He emphasized on the need for medical professionals to at least have Medical Malpractice Insurance so that if there was any error, the victims would be covered.

He said the work of the Medical Professionals had to do with lives and health of people almost everything as such, there was the need to patronize professional indemnity insurance.

