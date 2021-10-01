Independence Anniversary: APC Chieftain Urge Nigerians to Keep Hope of Better Days Alive

As Nigeria celebrates her 61st Independence Anniversary, a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Comrade Edwin Uhara has advised Nigerians to Keep the hope of better days alive, saying the country will soon overcome it’s numerous challenges.

In his goodwill message, the party stalwart said, the dreams our founders had when they began the struggle for self-determination is still alive in our time and is a constant work in progress which we must continue to build upon until we take our rightful place in the comity of nations.

He advised Nigerians to reject the urge to drink from the cup of bitterness and hatred which the forces against our collective destiny are trying to impose on us, saying, the day we realized that we are descendants of Adam who shares the same destiny, hope, aspirations and threats, that is the day we will begin to appreciate the beauty in one another and embrace the common humanity we share.

We have come a long way as a nation and there is no amount of divisive rhetorics or actions that can tears us apart because Nigeria is one indivisible nation under God.

While wishing Nigerians happy independence anniversary, the UN-trained negotiator called for continued prayers and supports for President Muhammadu Buhari and his team as they work to make the country better for everyone, saying, Nigerians should join hands with Mr. President to activate the enduring promise the country holds for all of us.

And like a diamond in the pack, our light will continue to shine brighter until the perfect day.

Comrade Edwin Uhara,