Independence Day Footvolley Tournament to be held at University of Education

Footvolley Association of Ghana will organise the second edition of the Independence Day Footvolley Tournament slated to take place on the 6th March, 2023 at the north campus University of Education, Winneba in the central region.

The maiden one was first organized at the University of Ghana and featured a footvolley star from Israel Roni Leef. The second edition will witness teams from various regions of Ghana and Benin Footvolley Clubs.

The Independence Day Footvolley Tournament is marked to celebrate the role of democracy in the development of sports since 6th March 1957.

Source Mustapha Mohammed