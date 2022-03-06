Independence Day: President Akufo-Addo Receives Spectacular Welcome At Cape Coast

Spectacular welcome for President Akufo-Addo to Cape Coast as Independence Anniversary begin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has joined the hundreds of Ghanaians and dignitaries at the new Cape Coast Stadium to observe the 65th Independence Anniversary celebration.

The dignitaries include the Guest of Honour, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Her Excellency Mia Mottley, the Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, ministers of state, and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The President was welcomed with a standing ovation and deafening cheers from the participants, including expatriates who had gathered for the celebration.

A display by two helicopters, which flew the National Flag and the banner for the 65th Anniversary was an icing on the cake.

The Ghana National Anthem was sung followed by the National Pledge, after which the President inspected a parade mounted by the contingents of selected schools from the Cape Coast Metropolis and Sscurity agencies in their colourful uniforms.

A march past by the security services and school contingents was crowned with a march by the various identifiable groups including fishers, farmers and traders.

All the 16 regions are represented with a colourful display of their rich culture and produce.

The stadium went agog when the various cultural and dance troops in their fanciful attires took their turns to perform to the amusement of the President and the dignitaries gathered.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better”, which is a clarion call on Ghanaians to put their shoulders to the wheel to advance the country’s development.