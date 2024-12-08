Independent Candidate A-Plus Defeats NPP in Gomoa Central Constituency

In a surprising turn of events, the Gomoa Central Constituency, a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the past eight years, has been won by independent parliamentary candidate Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus.

In an exclusive interview with 3news on December 8, A-Plus expressed his joy over his victory, though he emphasized that his excitement was not simply due to winning, but rather because of the promise of change and development for the constituency. “I am not excited because I have won, but I am happy because Gomoa Central is going to see something new, a change that will bring changes. Gomoa Central will witness development both in infrastructure and in the lives of the people,” he stated.

A-Plus, who campaigned on the platform of change and improvement, revealed that the outcome of the election did not surprise him. He highlighted that the constituency had faced significant hardships over the past eight years under the previous leadership. “All politicians should note that there’s a challenge in Ghanaian politics and things have changed. Gone are the days 10-20 years ago when Ghanaians voted because of material things,” he remarked, emphasizing the shift in voter priorities.

Addressing the challenges in the constituency, A-Plus vowed to focus on addressing the issues that had been neglected by past leaders. “I gave Ghanaian politicians the opportunity to do what is right and also serve the people, but they refused. So, I am here to do it myself,” he declared.

Meanwhile, some constituents expressed their reasons for supporting A-Plus. One local, Stephen, explained that he and his friends decided to vote for A-Plus because they were dissatisfied with the previous female leadership. “We thought a woman could bring change, but eight good years have been wasted, and besides, men can lead better than women,” he said.

On the other hand, some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate expressed disappointment with the outcome. “We are disappointed, but it’s ok,” one NDC sympathizer noted, reflecting the mixed emotions among the electorate.

The win by A-Plus marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Gomoa Central, signaling a demand for change and a new direction for the constituency.