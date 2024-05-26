Independent Candidate Receives Overwhelming Endorsement from Sunyani Traditional Council

In a significant development, Mr. Ransford Antwi, CEO of Suncity Group of Companies and Board Member of the Ohio Africa Community Excellence Awards in the USA, has received strong backing from the Sunyani Traditional Council for his independent parliamentary candidacy in the Sunyani Municipal.

During his visit to the council today, Mr. Antwi, a native of Sunyani, presented his transformative vision for the area.

He assured the council of his commitment to driving significant development and urged the community to entrust him with their mandate in the upcoming election.

Mr. Antwi criticized the political landscape, citing that partisan politics and negative rhetoric have hindered Sunyani’s progress.

He emphasized that an independent candidate could effectively address these issues and deliver the development the town deserves.

He also highlighted that his election would encourage necessary reforms within the NPP and NDC.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng Ababio, the Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council and Akwamuhene of the Sunyani traditional area invoked the blessings of the deities and spirits of the land for Mr. Antwi.

He urged the people of Sunyani to support Mr. Antwi, noting the town’s need for revitalization and effective leadership.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng Ababio also expressed disappointment in the current state of Sunyani, urging voters to elect Mr. Antwi to restore and uplift the city’s image.