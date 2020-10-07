Mr Samuel Kodzosika, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate, has called on the electorates in the Kpando Constituency to vote for him in the December 7 elections.

Speaking after officially filing his forms at the Electoral Commission to contest the upcoming Parliamentary election, said his candidature would amount to nothing if the electorates failed to vote for him on election day.

Mr Kodzosika, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after filing his nominations at the EC office in Kpando, said it was now time for a campaign to represent the people’s aspirations in Parliament.

He said it was time to let the electorates know his plans for the constituency aimed to improve their lives.

Mr Kodzosika said being a first-time aspirant for a major election, he had some few challenges with the filling of the forms but appreciated the conduct of the EC officials for taking through the process.

He said the days of voting for individuals with no interest in the development of the constituents were over and that it was time electorates voted for their interest.

The EC has announced October 05 to October 09, 2020, for filing of nomination forms for all candidates.

The Kpando Constituency Parliamentary election race has four aspirants namely: Mrs Della Sowah, the incumbent, who is contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Theophilus Ernest Quist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Samuel Kodzosika an Independent Candidate and Mr Isaac Newton Nyagbe, also an Independent Candidate.