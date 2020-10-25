An Independent Presidential Aspirant for the 2020 Elections, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker says he is going to bring a complete paradigm shift in the policing strategy in the Ghana Police Service (GPS) when voted as President in the impending Presidential Elections.

According to him, the police new strategy he will bring on board is to integrate Police Personnel in to the communities by scrapping the barracks system.

“I’ve heard successive governments making efforts to build barracks for the police – that’s wrong.

How do you expect the police to be effective when he closes from work and goes into a depot to sleep, leaving the streets for criminals?” he quizzed.

Speaking in his first engagement with the media, after the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana gave him the green light, Mr. Walker pointed out that scrapping the barracks system will effectively help in reducing crime rate in the country.

Mr. Aseidu Walker further stated that he is poised to build a motivated police force by providing them with a life insurance policy and decent accommodation.

The Presidential Candidate said this will be contained in a yet to be outdoor policy document for Ghanaians.

One other area he disclosed would be contained in the document will be the relocation of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, (CSIR) to the Central Region.

He said this action would be geared towards establishing a research and industrial parks to propel economic growth in the country.

The Presidential hopeful stated that the move will transform the Central Region into an industrial region, displayed after US State of North Carolina which boasts of the largest research park in the United States.

“That park is anchored in a university sort of town where several universities can make themselves available in research. Students can go there for an internship, participate in the research going on in their area,” he noted.

According to him, the park will help students to build mastery in their area of study even before graduating, making them ready for the job market right at the end of their education.

“Why did I choose the Central Region? It has the most schools and positions it as the most suitable part of Ghana for this sort of industrialisation drive,” he disclosed.