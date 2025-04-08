Independent Fiscal Council Fails to Address Ghana’s Debt Crisis

Dr. Richmond Atuahene, a respected banking and financial analyst, has raised doubts over the government’s proposal to establish an Independent Fiscal Council as a mechanism for reining in Ghana’s mounting public debt.

Appearing before the Constitutional Review Committee, he argued that, in Ghana’s political environment, no institution proclaimed as independent can operate free from political influence.

The plan for the council was announced last month by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel At‑Forson at a post‑budget workshop for Members of Parliament. He described the body’s mandate as ensuring fiscal discipline and controlling government borrowing. Yet Dr. Atuahene maintained that secondary laws and advisory bodies have repeatedly fallen short, citing their suspension or circumvention by successive administrations.

“The one I heard that hurt me was, ‘I will set up an Independent Fiscal Council’. There is no independent body in this country. It is all served by political people,” Dr. Atuahene told the committee. He warned that a council without constitutional backing would be vulnerable to the same political pressures that have undermined existing financial safeguards.

Dr. Atuahene further criticised Ghana’s Public Financial Management Act and Fiscal Responsibility Act, observing that both have been set aside at will, rendering them ineffective in curbing unchecked borrowing. He argued that only a debt ceiling enshrined in the constitution could impose binding limits on future administrations.

He urged the committee to consider embedding clear, enforceable borrowing thresholds in the nation’s supreme law. Such a measure, he said, would shield public finances from manipulation and provide a sustainable framework for debt management, unlike secondary legislation that can be amended or ignored.

Ghana’s debt burden has grown sharply in recent years, prompting a domestic debt exchange programme and stringent fiscal adjustments under an International Monetary Fund bailout. As public concern mounts over the country’s fiscal trajectory, calls from civil society and financial experts for stronger constitutional fiscal rules have intensified.

Entrenching debt limits in the constitution could offer the permanence that secondary laws have lacked, ensuring that borrowing remains within agreed parameters regardless of political shifts. By anchoring fiscal discipline at the highest legal level, Ghana might avoid the recurring cycle of debt accumulation and ad hoc legislative fixes that have characterised its recent economic history.