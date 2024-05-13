Independent Parliamentary Candidate In 2020 Elections Abandons Ambition To Rejoin NPP As He Campaigns For Bawumia

In a dramatic U-turn on Saturday 11th May 2024, Lawyer Amofa at the Amansie Nsroma Social Center, decided to ignore his independent aspirations to join the NPP in their energetic Health Walk to promote Dr. Bawumia and Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei.

The Bawumia Ladies Walk was one of a kind that recorded colourful display of the NPP spirited energy.

The atmosphere crackled with energy amidst vibrant banners of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei fluttering in the air, displaying slogans and symbols of the party.

The event also saw the full involvement of the outgoing MP Joseph Osei Owusu (JOE WISE).

It also witnessed a sea of passionate supporters, chants, slogans and waving flags; Music amidst brass band also added colour to the fervor.

According to participants at the Bawumia Ladies Walk and NPP loyalists, as we approach the 2024 elections, this move by Lawyer Akwasi Amofa is seen as crucial in prioritizing unity above anything else ahead of the December 7th elections.

He unceremoniously chose to come back to the NPP after posters and fliers of his intention to contest for the 2024 Dec 7 elections as an Independent candidate came out.

From hindsight, this gesture is a testament to the speculation that he would abandon his independent ambitions and rejoin the NPP to support the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei in the general elections.

A source close to Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei underscored internal party coherence in policy formulation and implementation.

He said this coherence enhances the party’s credibility and appeal to the electorate, as it demonstrates a clear and consistent vision for governance.

“As members of the party, it is incumbent upon us to accommodate divergent views and solidarity in order to fulfill our collective mission and aspirations.

….This indicates the party can more effectively advance its agenda and negotiate with other political entities to achieve compromise and consensus on key issues.

About Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei

Lawyer Ralph is the Managing Partner at Trent Legal Amansie Chambers, a British trained and well-seasoned legal practitioner with over eleven (11) years’ experience in all facets of corporate and commercial practice, land acquisition, criminal practice and has been intimately involved in leading ground-breaking litigation.

Throughout his years as a legal practitioner, he has successfully advised and represented both local and international clients working in Ghana.

He is a member of the Ghana Bar, the Bar of England and Wales and the International Bar Association. Ralph’s Alma maters include; The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, UK. , Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Law, UK (formerly The College of Law of England and Wales, UK) Ghana School of Law, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana among others.

He is currently the 2024 NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Bekwai Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Through the Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation (RPA) in Bekwai, he has offered his unwavering dedication to give back to the community that helped shape him in his formative years.

This deep-seated desire was birthed unofficially in 2015 and officially in 2018 and has since given back to the Bekwai community in multiple ways.

Through the help of God and the immense support of the people in Bekwai, the foundation has embarked on several social intervention programs within the community.

Among the interventions the foundation has made are donations of food, cash donations, renovation of an office complex for the Ghana Ambulance Service, and support for the zongo and Muslim communities in Bekwai.