Independent PC, Calls for Development-Oriented Leadership in Sunyani East

Mr. Randford Antwi, the independent parliamentary candidate for Sunyani East Constituency, has criticized the role of party politics in stalling the constituency’s development.

Speaking at a fundraising event organized by the Sunyani-based Foster Fun Club for the construction of a multipurpose sports complex and recreational center at Koonum, a suburb of Sunyani, Mr. Antwi lamented the divisive effects of partisan politics in the area.

According to him, while other constituencies have leveraged party affiliations to promote growth and development, Sunyani East has been embroiled in political divisions that have hindered progress.

He accused past and present leaders of focusing more on partisan interests rather than addressing the pressing needs of the people.

“It is time for the people of Sunyani to prioritize progress over politics,” Mr. Antwi declared.

He urged constituents to consider his candidacy in the upcoming parliamentary elections as a viable alternative, promising a renewed focus on development and improved basic amenities.

Mr. Antwi outlined key areas where he believes Sunyani East has been neglected, including the lack of a modern hospital to enhance healthcare delivery, the absence of a standard library to promote knowledge acquisition, inadequate market facilities for business, and deteriorating road infrastructure.

“The upcoming elections present an opportunity for the people of Sunyani to shift focus and entrust their vote to someone committed to delivering tangible results,” he said.

Mr. Antwi called on the electorate to support his vision for a better Sunyani, emphasizing that the time for transformative leadership is now.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, the Akwamuhene of Sunyani and Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, lauded Foster Fun Club for its visionary initiative to construct a multipurpose sports complex and recreational center at Koonum, a suburb of Sunyani.

Nana Sarbeng described the initiative as monumental, emphasizing its potential to benefit all groups in the Sunyani particularly the elderly.

He commended the Foster Fun Club for prioritizing development that fosters inclusivity and addresses the recreational needs of Sunyani residents.

Nana Sarbeng assured the Foster Fun Club of the unwavering support of the Sunyani Traditional Council.

He announced that the Council would waive certain levies traditionally paid to the palace as a contribution toward the realization of the project.

“The Traditional Council recognizes the importance of this initiative and will continue to stand by Foster Fun Club to ensure this dream becomes a reality,” Nana Sarbeng added.