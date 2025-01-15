Independent Power Generators, Ghana Congratulates Energy Minister-Designate John Jinapor

The Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG) has extended heartfelt congratulations to John Abdulai Jinapor following his nomination by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana and his successful vetting as the Minister for Energy and Green Transition.

In a statement issued by the IPGG, the association commended Mr. Jinapor’s extensive experience within Ghana’s energy sector, highlighting his proven commitment to innovation, sustainability, and efficiency. The IPGG expressed confidence that his leadership would bring a renewed focus to addressing the ongoing challenges in the country’s power sector.

The statement emphasized the critical role of the Energy Minister, particularly as Ghana seeks to improve efficiency in electricity distribution and reduce the growing debts in the energy sector. The IPGG expressed optimism that Mr. Jinapor’s pragmatic approach and expertise would contribute significantly to the creation of a more resilient and reliable energy ecosystem.

“As Independent Power Generators, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the government’s efforts to ensure stable and affordable electricity for all Ghanaians. We look forward to collaborating closely with Hon. Jinapor to achieve shared goals, including sustainable energy generation, the promotion of renewable energy, and resolving the financial and policy challenges affecting the sector,” the statement said.

In conclusion, the IPGG reiterated its support for the new Minister and his vision for a sustainable energy future for Ghana.