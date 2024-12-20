Independent Power Generators, Ghana Congratulates President-elect John Dramani Mahama

The Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), has extended heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana.

In a statement issued by Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, CEO of IPGG, the organization described the victory as a testament to the trust Ghanaians have in Mr. Mahama’s leadership. The statement also highlighted the hope that his re-election brings, particularly for addressing critical issues in the energy sector, which has faced persistent challenges such as financial instability, liquidity crises, and policy gaps.

“We are optimistic that under your leadership, the energy sector will experience a revival marked by stability, transparency, and innovation,” the statement read. “The IPGG stands ready to collaborate with your government to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the sector. Through meaningful engagement, strategic planning, and decisive action, we can create a resilient energy sector capable of powering Ghana’s growth.”

The IPGG further commended Mr. Mahama’s previous achievements in energy infrastructure development and reforms, expressing confidence that his administration would continue to build on these foundations to meet the country’s increasing energy needs.

Dr. Apetorgbor reaffirmed IPGG’s commitment to supporting the new administration and building a strong partnership to make the energy sector a cornerstone of Ghana’s economic development.

“Once again, congratulations, Mr. President-elect. We look forward to a fruitful and collaborative partnership as we embark on this new phase of Ghana’s energy development,” the statement concluded.