Independent Power Generators of Ghana Congratulate John Dramani Mahama on Re-election

The Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), has congratulated His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana, expressing confidence in his leadership to address the challenges facing the country’s energy sector.

In a statement, the IPGG highlighted that Mr. Mahama’s victory is not only a reflection of the people’s trust in his leadership but also a beacon of hope for the restoration of effective governance in critical sectors of the economy, particularly energy.

The statement noted, “Over the years, Ghana’s energy sector has grappled with numerous challenges, including financial sustainability, liquidity crises, and gaps in leadership and policy direction. Your re-election represents a renewed opportunity to confront these challenges with purpose and resolve.”

The IPGG expressed optimism that under President Mahama’s leadership, the energy sector will experience a restoration of stability, transparency, and innovation—elements that have long been missing and are crucial for the sector’s growth and success.

Below is the full statement…

Date: December 17, 2024

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT-ELECT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

The Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), extends our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on your re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana. This victory is not just a testament to the confidence the Ghanaian people have in your leadership but also a source of hope for restoring proper governance across critical sectors of our economy, particularly the energy sector.

Over the years, Ghana’s energy sector has grappled with numerous challenges, including financial sustainability, liquidity crises, and gaps in leadership and policy direction. Your re-election represents a renewed opportunity to confront these challenges with purpose and resolve. As Independent Power Generators, we are especially hopeful that your leadership will bring about the restoration of stability, transparency, and innovation that the sector has long missed.

The IPGG stands ready to cooperate with your government in finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the energy sector. We believe that through meaningful engagement, strategic planning, and decisive action, we can create a resilient and efficient energy sector capable of powering Ghana’s developmental aspirations.

Your track record of prioritizing energy infrastructure and reforms gives us great confidence that the coming years will witness a revitalized energy sector that is both financially sound and capable of meeting the growing demands of the country.

On behalf of the IPGG and our members, I extend our full support to your administration. We are committed to working with your team to ensure that the energy sector not only thrives but also becomes a foundation for national economic growth.

Once again, congratulations, Mr. President-elect. We look forward to a strong and collaborative partnership in this new chapter of Ghana’s energy development.

Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor

(Chief Executive Officer

Independent Power Generators, Ghana)