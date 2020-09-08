Mr. Kofi Koranteng, leader of the Independent Presidential Aspirants (IPAs) coalition, on Monday paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu at his Accra residence.

The purpose of the visit was to formally introduce Mr. Kofi Koranteng as an aspirant seeking to contest the forthcoming elections as an Independent Presidential Candidate.

Mr. Koranteng is a mechanical engineer, a former investment banker with JP Morgan-Chase in New York, USA, an entrepreneur and family man.

He has also been a key activist for the implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA).

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Chairman of the “Kofi Koranteng for President 2020 Campaign Team” Mr. Samuel Ofori Ampofo explained that Mr. Kofi Koranteng has demonstrated enough commitment to prove that he is the political game changer that Ghana has been looking for and acknowledged the importance that he be officially introduced to the Chief Imam to seek his blessing as he embarks his journey to pursue the mandate of the people to lead them for true national development.

“It is time Ghana gets someone with the right vision who is truly committed to developing the country. Kofi Koranteng is that man with the vision.

He has the support of other progressive independent political aspirants, and we have come to seek your blessings for this journey,” Mr. Ofori Ampofo stated.

In his brief remarks, Mr. Kofi Koranteng said he is counting on God to see him through a successful campaign to deliver inspired leadership, unity and true development to the people of Ghana.

“By the help of Almighty Allah we are going to change this country: we are not politicians, we are people who love our people.

We have come to serve and to offer ultimate and national service to Ghana and to our people, and that include all people from all backgrounds.

Ours is a leadership that brings people together; we unite for the common good” he stated.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chief Imam reiterated the need for Mr. Koranteng and his team to wage a clean Presidential campaign that would elevate the standard of politics in Ghana; avoid religious and tribal prejudices, and to ensure that his policies would be designed to help all Ghanaians.

“The mission you have brought to this place is a truly noble one. My wish and expectation is that Ghana must move forward.

Whoever comes to me here with a mission to propel Ghana into advancement and progress I support such venture. But my plea is that we do so in peace and in harmony.

Whatever we do in this venture must be peaceful. God has been gracious to Ghana in peace and harmony.

I pray for Allah to help you and guide you in this journey,” the Chief Imam stated.

Mr. Koranteng expressed his admiration at how the Chief Imam has always shown exemplary leadership based on unity, deep humility and integrity – qualities that had made Ghana a global example of religious tolerance and understanding.

He noted that those qualities attributed to the Chief Imam would be the guiding principles he would be embracing as a President for all Ghanaians.

In a separate visit Mr. Kofi Koranteng also paid homage to his hometown Chief, Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo II at his Akropong Palace where he and his elders received their son of the soil with pride.

The Okuapeman was indeed thrilled with Mr. Koranteng’s endeavour to seek the office of the Presidency, and was pleased to offer his blessing.

The Okuapeman extended a personal invitation to Mr. Koranteng to join him in the forthcoming Odwira festival. Accompanying Mr. Koranteng was Mr Ofori Ampofo and Mr Onipayede Ossom Teye, members of the “Kofi Koranteng for President 2020 Campaign Team”.