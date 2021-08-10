India and BTU to cooperate to improve quality education

The Indian government through its High Commission in Ghana and the Bolgatanga Technical University have expressed commitment to work together to explore key priority areas of the University to improve upon quality education and produce results-oriented graduates for sustainable development.

The cooperation seeks to pave the way for the Bolgatanga Technical University to work with and learn from some universities in India to harness the potentials of the University’s priority areas for improved higher education.

The relationship would further ensure that the Bolgatanga Technical University tapped into the technological innovations and knowledge of

India to improve its academic work and equip the students with the required skills to contribute towards nation building.

These came to light when the High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, paid a working visit to the Bolgatanga Technical University’s main campus at Sumbrungu in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The visit was to interact with the board and management of the University to identify needy areas worth establishing working relationship especially in the areas of technological transfer, research and other academic disciplines.

Mr Rajaram said the Indian government aimed at facilitating to build a university-to-university learning linkage between Bolgatanga Technical University and some universities in India especially those whose works coincide with the University.

The High Commissioner explained that India was a technological hub which was necessary for the global academic community’s cooperation and network to achieving quality education and the Indian government was committed to facilitating such cooperation between the school and the universities in India.

“I will be facilitating, promoting and assisting their efforts to come together to see that there could be areas of cooperation like exchange learning among students, faculties, joint study and joint research because it is important for our academic community globally,” he added.

As part of the visit, the High Commissioner restocked the University’s library with 250 books and proposed to establish an Indian cardinal in the University’s library, adding “this will become a resources centre on India and other areas of study in this University.”

He said there was also a scholarship scheme that would help the staff of the University to build their capacity and enhance their knowledge and urged the management of the University to come out with a proposal towards achieving the target of substantial cooperation.

Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, the Vice Chancellor of the Bolgatanga Technical University, expressed gratitude to the India High Commission for their readiness to assist the school to position itself for rapid growth and development especially in the areas of technology.

He indicated that the cost of education in India was high and it made it difficult for staff of the university to pursue courses there even after they had signed agreements with some of the universities in India some time ago and appealed for scholarship schemes to be made available to support the staff to learn in India.

The Vice Chancellor said India had invested massively in education especially in the areas of technology and further urged the India High Commissioner to facilitate for their experts in education to visit the school and help upgrade the knowledge of the staff and students of the University.