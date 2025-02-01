India and Ghana Celebrate Strong Ties on Republic Day

The High Commission of India in Ghana marked India’s 76th Republic Day with a lively reception at India House in Accra, celebrating the nation’s democratic spirit and cultural richness while highlighting the growing partnership between India and Ghana.

The event, themed Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas (Golden India – Heritage and Development), showcased India’s journey of progress and its commitment to strengthening ties with Ghana and the African continent.

Ghana’s Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by other notable figures including Samuel George, Minister-designate for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations; Emelia Arthur, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture; and Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, alongside members of the diplomatic community. The gathering was a testament to the mutual respect and collaboration that define the relationship between the two nations.

Indian High Commissioner Manish Gupta, in his address, highlighted India’s democratic legacy, its rapid economic growth, and its dedication to global development, particularly in Africa. He emphasized the increasing trade and investment ties between India and Africa, pointing to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a game-changer for both regions. Gupta’s speech painted a hopeful picture of a future where India and Ghana continue to grow as strategic partners, leveraging their shared strengths for mutual benefit.

Ghana’s Minister Eric Opoku reciprocated these sentiments, acknowledging India as one of Ghana’s top trading partners. He praised key collaborative projects such as the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line, the Kofi Annan ICT Centre, and various agricultural and industrial initiatives supported by India. These projects, Opoku noted, are not just symbols of cooperation but also drivers of tangible development in Ghana.

The evening also celebrated the cultural and people-to-people connections that bind the two nations. A special moment was the recognition of Ghanaian athletes who recently excelled at the Kho Kho World Cup in India. Their achievements were celebrated as a symbol of the growing cultural exchange and mutual admiration between the two countries.

The event was more than just a celebration of India’s Republic Day; it was a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between India and Ghana. As both nations look to the future, such gatherings serve as a reminder of the shared values and aspirations that continue to bring them closer together.

In an era where global partnerships are more important than ever, the India-Ghana relationship stands out as a model of mutual respect and collaboration. The 76th Republic Day celebration in Accra was not just a reflection of India’s past achievements but also a forward-looking affirmation of its commitment to building a brighter future with Ghana and the wider African continent. The evening left attendees with a sense of optimism, underscoring the potential for even greater cooperation in the years to come.