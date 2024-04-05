India emerges into world’s fastest growing economy

In the spectrum of global economics, India has emerged as a shining star, seizing the coveted crown of the world’s fastest-growing economy. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive director Krishnamurthy Subramanian, India’s economic expansion in the final quarter of the previous year exceeded all expectations, showcasing a staggering growth rate of 8.4 percent between October and December 2023. This milestone represents the fastest pace of growth in six quarters, surpassing even the most optimistic projections.

Subramanian asserts, “If you look at the GDP numbers, India is poised for about 8 percent growth this year, making India easily the fastest-growing economy in the world”. This remarkable achievement can be attributed to various factors, including robust private consumption, buoyant manufacturing, and construction activities, all of which have exceeded estimates.

One of the pivotal drivers behind India’s economic surge is the government’s strategic shift towards higher capital expenditure, a trend that has witnessed significant momentum in recent years. Subramanian emphasizes the importance of sustaining this focus on capital expenditure, coupled with prudent fiscal management, as essential elements in fostering continued economic growth.

The Indian government’s optimism is reflected in its upward revision of the GDP growth outlook for the fiscal year 2023-24, now projected to reach 7.6 percent, up from the earlier forecast of 7.3 percent. This upward trajectory is further bolstered by the Finance Ministry’s commitment to reducing the fiscal deficit, with projections indicating a decline to 5.1 percent for the 2025 financial year.

Moreover, the government’s emphasis on bolstering infrastructure spending underscores its commitment to fostering long-term economic resilience and competitiveness. The recent preliminary budget presentation highlighted plans to boost investment in key sectors, laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and development.

India’s ascent on the global economic stage is underscored by forecasts indicating its imminent rise to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. Currently occupying the fifth position, behind economic powerhouses like the US, China, Germany, and Japan, India’s trajectory points towards a transformative shift in the global economic landscape.

A crucial aspect of India’s economic evolution lies in its potential to emerge as a dominant global manufacturing hub. The development of a robust logistics framework will be pivotal in catalyzing this transition, transforming India from a services-dominated economy into a manufacturing powerhouse.

According to the Global Credit Outlook 2024 report by S&P, India’s economic growth is underpinned by key drivers such as the digital market, encompassing financial and consumer technology, and the automotive sector. These sectors are projected to serve as the primary engines propelling India’s economic expansion in the coming years.

The S&P forecasts India to outpace other emerging markets, with anticipated economic growth rates of 6.4 percent next year and 7 percent by 2026. While these figures represent a slight decrease from the previous fiscal year’s growth rate of 7.2 percent, they underscore India’s resilience and potential for sustained growth amidst evolving global economic dynamics.

It’s worth noting that just as India ascends, traditional economic powerhouses like Germany face challenges. Germany, currently the world’s third-largest economy, anticipates a contraction of 0.4 percent in 2023, primarily driven by factors such as high inflation and energy prices. This downturn underscores the shifting tides of the global economic landscape, where emerging economies like India are poised to redefine the status quo.

India’s meteoric rise as the world’s fastest-growing economy signifies a paradigm shift in the global economic order. With a strategic focus on capital expenditure, prudent fiscal management, and targeted investments in key sectors, India is poised to cement its position as a leading economic powerhouse on the world stage. As India charts its course towards sustained growth and development, its ascent heralds a new era of economic dynamism and opportunity on a global scale. to come.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is a multi-award-winning journalist, writer, research-scholar, and Editor, Blitz, a newspaper publishing from Bangladesh since 2003. He regularly writes for local and international newspapers. Follow him on X @Salah_Shoaib