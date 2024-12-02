India-Ghana Collaboration Strengthens Efforts to Safeguard Pangolins

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in collaboration with India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, recently hosted a two-day capacity-building workshop in Accra, focused on the protection of pangolins.

This initiative was supported by the University of Ghana and the Ghana Wildlife Society.

Held from November 4-5, 2024, the workshop, themed “Building Entrusted Networks and Strengthening Law Enforcement with a Prime Focus on Safeguarding Pangolins,” aimed to combat the illegal wildlife trade and enhance international collaborations for pangolin conservation. This was part of a broader project funded by the Convention on Biological Diversity under the Bio-Bridge Initiative. The project, awarded to Mukesh Thakur of ZSI, is one of 16 chosen from 130 global proposals and focuses on strengthening wildlife law enforcement and forensic capabilities to address illegal wildlife trade.

Pangolins, the world’s most trafficked mammals, face significant threats from illegal hunting and trading, primarily due to their valuable scales and meat. Estimates suggest that up to 8.5 million pangolins were removed from the wild in West and Central Africa between 2014 and 2021 alone. The black-bellied pangolin, native to Ghana, is among the species under threat.

Professor Erasmus Owusu, a conservation biologist at the University of Ghana, played a pivotal role in organizing the workshop. He expressed his satisfaction with Ghana’s role in hosting such an important event, noting that it presented a significant opportunity for advancing wildlife forensics and strengthening global wildlife conservation efforts.

“This workshop is a critical step in building a unified approach to wildlife conservation,” Professor Owusu said.

Thirty participants from diverse fields, including genetics, microbiology, forensic science, and wildlife conservation, attended the event. Notable attendees included representatives from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Wildlife Society. The workshop featured a mix of lectures, practical sessions, and a panel discussion to enhance wildlife crime investigation techniques.

Bheem Dutt Joshi of ZSI emphasized the importance of sharing scientific expertise to build lasting capacities in wildlife forensics, which are crucial in the fight against illegal wildlife trade. “This workshop enables us to collaborate on scientific expertise and practical skills to combat wildlife trafficking more effectively,” Joshi said.

The initiative was praised by Joseph Boakye, executive director of the Wildlife Division of Ghana’s Forestry Commission, who noted that the collaboration with ZSI and international experts had equipped local authorities with vital skills for protecting endangered species like pangolins.

“The training has empowered us with the skills necessary to better protect endangered species,” said Dr. Boakye. “This collaboration is a significant step toward strengthening wildlife law enforcement in Ghana.”

Other notable figures included Umaru Farouk Dubiure, operations director of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, and international experts from India and South Korea, who participated remotely. Their collective input highlighted the importance of cross-border efforts in combating illegal wildlife trade.

Dhriti Banerjee, director of ZSI, hailed the collaboration as a significant success, noting that it exemplified the vital cross-border partnerships needed to address wildlife trafficking. She also expressed gratitude to the University of Ghana and the ZSI team for their contributions to organizing the workshop.

“This initiative between India and Ghana is a shining example of international cooperation in the fight against illegal wildlife trade,” said Dr. Banerjee. “It is paving the way for stronger forensic capabilities and more effective conservation strategies across regions.”

The workshop is expected to inspire further development of wildlife forensic capabilities at the University of Ghana and promote ongoing research and collaboration in wildlife crime prevention. This partnership between Ghana and India is setting the stage for a more coordinated, global effort to protect pangolins and other endangered species.