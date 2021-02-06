Mr Sugandh Rajaram, Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, has met members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in the Eastern Region.

The meeting enabled them to discuss ways of partnership with the Indian private sector, to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The Indian High Commissioner who was in the Region for a five-day official tour, made it clear that apart from the support of the Indian Government to the development of Ghana’s economy, the Indian private sector was ready and prepared to invest in several businesses to improve the local economy at the Regional level.

He said his visit therefore was to know the opportunities and business potentials for investments especially in the area of agriculture, agro-processing Technology and renewable energy and assured the AGI of investment opportunities to boost their businesses and that of the local economy through creation of sustainable job opportunities and openings.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of the Eastern ,Volta and Oti branches of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) on his part said, the Region had abundant resources that could be tapped for investment and a highly skilled labour and called for a partnership between the AGI and the Indian private sector for a sustainable development.

He said some key areas that needed a boost to improve production for most of the local industries was in the area, was technology transfer, use of the state of art equipment, best business practices ,transparency in business dealings, funding equity, and market development opportunities, which would go a long to enhance partnership and competitiveness.

According to Mr Gadzanku, other challenges members faced, were access to credit facilities due to high interest rates, high cost of electricity and the exchange rates and expressed the hope that the meeting between the AGI and the High Commissioner would yield benefits in the interest of the business community.

The Indian High Commissioner met the AGI, Intravenous Infusions Limited an indigenous company established in 1969 as the first pharmaceutical company producing intravenous fluids in Ghana and Maagrace Garment Industries both located in Koforidua.

At Intravenous Infusions, Mr Isaac Osei, Chairman of the Board who briefed the High Commissioner, said the company was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange and employed a number of people in the catchment area.

He said due to the pandemic, the company which solely manufactured fluids and small volumes injection, had diversified into sanitizer production and disinfectant liquid soap to meet the demands of the times.

At Maagrace garment industries limited, Ms Grace Owusu-Agyeman, said the industry which specialised in uniforms, hospital scrubs, chefs uniforms and medical face masks for export to the USA, employed over 500 people, with a production capacity of 65,000 units per month.