In a remarkable turn of events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured victory in India’s general election, albeit falling short of the sweeping mandate predicted by a prophetic vision.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) had foreseen Modi’s electoral triumph but also prophesied a shortfall in parliamentary seats, a prophecy that unfolded with uncanny precision.

Speaking on Kasapa 102.5 FM and later reaffirming his prophecy on Atinka TV, Apostle Attah had unequivocally stated, “MARK IT, IT WILL HAPPEN.” And indeed, it did.

Despite Modi’s victory, his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), failed to secure the 400 seats foretold by the seer, underscoring the accuracy of his divination.

The prophetic insight didn’t end with Modi’s electoral fate.

Apostle Attah also foresaw the impending legal troubles of former President Donald Trump, now convicted on multiple felony counts.

Trump’s imminent incarceration aligns eerily with the seer’s prediction of disgrace and exposure from October 15th to January 2024, reinforcing the belief in the prophetic gift.

As the world witnesses these events unfold, the convergence of prophecy and reality leaves many pondering the mysteries that transcend the realms of politics and governance.