India Ready To Support CoHY – High Commissioner

Mr. Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana has declared his country’s commitment to build a sturdy partnership with the College of Health, Yamfo (CoHY) to position the institution to become a university of international recognition.

He said as part of the partnership, scholarship packages would be granted to the staff to pursue Masters’ and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes in related areas with accredited Indian Universities and assured ”students and staff exchange programmes to boost teaching and learning would as well be encouraged”.

Mr.Rajaram made the declaration on Thursday when he visited the College in the company of Mr George Yaw Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister as part of his one-day working tour of the region.

Regarding research and institutional collaborations, the High Commissioner said suitable Indian universities would be identified to partner and support the College to conduct research to enhance academic excellence.

On his part, Dr Mohammed M. Ibrahim, the Director of CoHY stated since its inception the Board and Management of the College has been working within the context of the vision and mission of the institution.

He announced that “the vision of the College is to be a centre of excellence with the mandate to envisage and respond to the national health workforce needs of communities in Ghana and elsewhere”.

Dr. Ibrahim added the “College’s mission is to train and educate health professionals, who are highly skilled, knowledgeable, well-motivated and capable of providing quality health services to all manner of persons in all settings by applying modern technological principles to health care delivery”.

Touching on the College’s academic performance, he said the first batch of Physician Assistants students had 72 per cent pass rate that enabled the College to top the country’s table, while students from the Allied Health programmes had 95 per cent pass rate.

He said the rapid growth of the College had led to infrastructure inadequacy such as hostel facilities, lecture rooms, staff accommodation, information-communication and technology and library.

He said inadequate means of transport was making supervision of students’ practical activities difficult and therefore appealed to government to assist the College with a higher-seater capacity bus to aid students in their clinical practice and other field work.

Dr. Ibrahim said the College was in dire need of teaching and learning materials such as projectors, desktop computers and laptops for both staff and students, printers, equipment for the science laboratory and required modern books to equip the library.

The College has a total student population of 1,518 comprising 771 males and 747 females representing 50.79 per cent and 49.21 per cent respectively, he said and explained 1,444 constituted regular students and 76 sandwich students.

CoHY became fully established in 2015 by the Ministry of Health with the core mandate to train multi-purpose health personnel who are diligent and dedicated to the well-being of the citizens of Ghana and beyond through the provision of quality preventive and curative healthcare, Dr. Dr. Ibrahim indicated.

He said currently the institution runs four degree programmes – Bachelor of Science (BSc.) Physician Assistantship, BSc. Community Mental Health, BSc. Community Health Nutrition and BSc. Health Information Management.

Dr. Ibrahim mentioned BSc. Environmental Health, BSc. Opticianry, BSc. Health Promotion, BSc. Medical Laboratory Science as well as BSc. Epidemiology and Disease Control as some programmes awaiting accreditation.