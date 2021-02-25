dpa/GNA – The world’s largest cricket stadium was renamed after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a surprise move which drew praise and criticism in equal measure.

The 132,000-seat stadium, formerly called the Sardar Patel Stadium after the country’s first home minister and independence movement hero, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is located in Ahmedabad, the main city in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who announced the new name ahead of an international test match between India and England, mentioned the stadium was conceptualized by Modi when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

“We have decided to name the stadium after the country’s prime minister. It was Mr Modi’s dream project,” home minister Amit Shah said during the ceremony.

Built at a cost of 110 million dollars, the 63-acre stadium surpasses the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia that can accommodate 100,000 spectators.

The renaming sparked a flood of reactions on Indian social media.

While ruling party leaders welcomed the renaming, opposition politicians who have long accused Modi of centralizing power attacked him for indulging in megalomania and narcissism.

The main opposition Congress party accused Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “insulting” the memory of Patel.

BJP leader Y Satya Kumar pointed out that many Indian institutions and projects were named after Congress’s Nehru-Gandhi dynasty which ruled India for decades.

“[The] same party people are rattled when merely ‘1’ stadium has been named after Narendra Modi which was his vision and brainchild,” he criticized.

Naming sports stadiums and infrastructure after politicians is common in India, but naming a major venue after a sitting leader is rare.