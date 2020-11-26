The Indian government on Thursday decided to continue the suspension of international flights till the year-end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension does not apply on international cargo flights to or from India, and those commercial passenger flights approved by the federal government. India remains one of the worst COVID-affected countries globally.

As per the latest official figures, the country’s COVID-19 tally stood at 9,266,705 and the death toll at 135,223.As many as 44,489 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, while 524 people died of the pandemic since Wednesday morning.

“The circular dated June 26 regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India is further extended till 2359 hours of Dec. 31.

This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA,” the country’s Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said In an official circular.”However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

“For the past several months, India has been operating special flights under its “Vande Bharat Mission” in a bid to bring in Indian citizens from overseas, and also facilitate essential travel.