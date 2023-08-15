India to receive S-400 air defense systems from Russia

Delivery of S-400 air defense systems and relevant equipment to India will be conducted as scheduled, Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief said on Monday.

“The production of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems is on schedule. The delivery of the equipment for the S-400 Triumph system is expected to be completed within the agreed time frame,” Dmitry Shugaev, chief of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said at the Army-2023 international military-technical forum.

The seven-day forum opened Monday in the Moscow Region’s town of Kubinka.