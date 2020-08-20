India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki announced its partnership with India premier management institute in Bengaluru to help technology-based innovative start-ups in the mobility sector, a company statement said Thursday.

This will be a three-month pre-incubation and six-month incubation engagement at the Indian Institute of Management in the southern city and the country’s information technology hub.

Under this program, early-stage startups will get incubation support and a chance for potential partnership with Maruti Suzuki to fast-track the growth of their venture.

The program will select professionals who have technology in digital, data and AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) in the fields of autonomous mobility, shared mobility, mobility solution for rural, connected cars, vehicle diagnostic, vehicle safety and advanced driver-assist system, supply chain management, block chain, data security, warehousing, finance, advertisement and loyalty program, the statement said.

“The tie-up is aimed to nurture the next generation companies that will define future mobility solution and can make a significant contribution to create jobs,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

In January 2019, Maruti Suzuki launched MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) to support startups by co-creating innovative business solutions in the mobility space.