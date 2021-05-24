Mr Sugandh Rajaram, Indian High Commissioner to Ghana has arrived in Tamale at the start of a week-long official visit to the Northern Region to engage various stakeholders for mutual interest.

The High Commissioner arrived in Tamale on Sunday, May 23, and will end his visit to the region on May 28.

This is the High Commissioner’s first official visit to the Northern Region since he arrived in the country in January, 2020 to begin his duty tour of the country.

A statement issued by the Indian High Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Monday said whilst in the region, the High Commissioner would be interacting with political and traditional authorities as part of the political cooperation between India and Ghana.

The statement said he would also explore the possibilities to support the interested Indian businesses for investment into the region.

It said “In addition to briefing the authorities on developments in India and India-Ghana bilateral relations, High Commissioner would also be visiting Northern Development and Democratic Institute.”

On economic cooperation, the statement said “High Commissioner would be interacting with the Business Chamber in the region, especially the regional chapter of the Association of Ghana Industries to seek support for strengthening India-Ghana economic relations.

It added that “He would also be making visits to a few Ghanaian companies in the region including; Amaati Co, Indo Farms Tractors Co, Sekaf Gh LTD.

The region has a number of Indian investments particularly in the area of agriculture and manufacturing.

High Commissioner would be visiting Avnash Rice Mills and would seek for further diversification of the Indian investments.”

In the area of development cooperation, the statement said “High Commissioner would be visiting the health and educational institutions in the region in particular the Tamale Teaching Hospital and University for Development Studies to explore necessary assistance from India.”

It said “He would also be visiting the Yendi Water Project site, interact with the Indian scholarshipsalumni from the region.”

It said “High Commissioner would also be interacting with the members of the Indian community in the region and would be interacting with local cultural organisations to strengthen people to people relations.”

Meanwhile, ahead of his engagements in the region, the High Commissioner on Sunday evening, briefed journalists in Tamale on his itinerary and emphasised the need for the benefits of the relations between India and Ghana to manifest in the region.