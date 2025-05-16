Indian Jewellery Council Calls for Trade Ban With Turkey, Azerbaijan

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has urged its members to immediately suspend all business dealings with Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing national security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The industry body’s decisive stance aligns with India’s Operation Sindoor counterterrorism efforts.

GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde emphasized the sector’s patriotic position: “Our industry must prioritize nation over commerce. Suspending trade sends a unified message supporting India’s security and sovereignty.” The council represents over 6,000 jewellery businesses across India’s $78 billion domestic gems market.

The move comes after Turkey publicly backed Pakistan following the Kashmir attack that killed 26 civilians. Azerbaijan’s similar pro-Pakistan stance has also drawn criticism. Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta noted, “This isn’t just about profits – it’s about principles. We stand with our armed forces and government in protecting national interests.”

Industry analysts estimate India’s annual gem and jewellery trade with Turkey at approximately $1.2 billion, primarily in gold and diamond transactions. The call for boycott extends beyond trade, with growing public sentiment to avoid Turkish tourism – a sector where Indian visitors contribute nearly $400 million yearly through weddings and leisure travel.

The GJC’s resolution marks one of India’s most significant organized private sector responses to geopolitical tensions. While compliance remains voluntary, the council has established monitoring mechanisms to track members’ adherence to the trade suspension. The decision reflects India’s broader economic diplomacy strategy, following similar moves during previous cross-border tensions.