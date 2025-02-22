Indian Pharma Firm Accused of Fueling Opioid Epidemic in Ghana, BBC Investigation Finds

A sweeping BBC investigation has exposed an Indian pharmaceutical company’s role in flooding Ghana with unlicensed, addictive opioids, exacerbating a public health crisis in West Africa.

Mumbai-based Aveo Pharmaceuticals stands accused of illegally exporting dangerous painkillers containing tapentadol, a potent synthetic opioid, and carisoprodol, a muscle relaxant banned in Europe for its addictive properties. The unregulated drugs, sold under brands like “Tafrodol,” have no legal approval globally but have inundated Ghana’s streets, ensnaring youth and destabilizing communities.

The crisis has gripped cities like Tamale in northern Ghana, where community leader Alhassan Maham mobilized a volunteer task force to combat the proliferation of these pills. “The drugs consume the sanity of those who abuse them,” Maham told the BBC, comparing their destructive impact to “a fire fed by kerosene.” Addicts interviewed in Tamale described lives upended by dependency, with one admitting, “The drugs have wasted our lives.”

During a raid filmed by the BBC, Maham’s team intercepted a dealer carrying green pills stamped with Aveo’s logo. Authorities across Ghana have seized similar shipments, confirming the scale of the problem. Secretly recorded footage from Aveo’s offices captured executive Vinod Sharma acknowledging the harm caused by the drugs, yet dismissing concerns with a blunt admission: “This is business.”

The pills, often crushed and mixed with alcohol, have led to addiction, respiratory failure, and fatalities. Export records reveal Aveo and its sister firm, Westfin International, have funneled millions of tablets into Ghana and neighboring nations, exploiting weak regulatory oversight. Critics argue the trade mirrors tactics used by pharmaceutical giants during the U.S. opioid epidemic, prioritizing profit over public welfare.

Ghana’s struggle highlights a broader pattern of Global South nations becoming dumping grounds for hazardous substances banned elsewhere. While international agencies urge tighter controls, the BBC’s findings underscore the human cost of corporate negligence—and the urgent need for accountability. For Ghana’s youth, however, the reckoning may come too late.