Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested a mechanism for vaccine distribution similar to the conduct of elections in the country.

“Prime minister directed that we should make use of experience of successful conduct of elections and disaster management in the country,” a statement issued by Indian Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“The prime minister said that in a similar manner vaccine delivery and administration systems should be put in place.””This should involve the participation of states, district level functionaries, civil society organizations, volunteers, citizens, and experts from all necessary domains. The entire process should have a strong Information and Technology backbone and the system should be designed in such a manner so as to have a lasting value to our healthcare system,” said the statement.

Modi made the comments during a meeting of COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country to review the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration.The prime minister called for the “speedy access” to the vaccine when it is ready for all members of the population and directed officials to keep in mind the “geographical span and diversity of the country” while planning logistics.

India’s federal health minister Harsh Vardhan recently said the COVID-19 vaccine would likely be available in India by early next year. Presently three candidate vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which two are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III.

India’s federal health ministry said Saturday that the number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,432,680 and death toll rose to 112,998.Globally India is the second worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic.