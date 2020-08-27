COVID-19 cases continue to surge in some Asia-Pacific countries on Thursday as India’s tally surpassed 3.3 million while South Korea reported 441 new cases, the highest daily caseload since March 7.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 3.3 million, reaching 3,310,234, and deaths surpassed 60,000, reaching 60,472, showed the latest data released by the country’s health ministry.

As many as 75,760 new COVID-19 cases and 1,023 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Still there are 725,991 active cases in the country, while 2,523,771 have been successfully cured and discharged from various hospitals, the ministry data showed.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 205,581 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,249 new daily cases.

The DOH said that the number of recoveries surged to 133,990 after it reported 566 more patients have survived the disease.

The death toll also climbed to 3,234 after 97 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,719 within one day to 162,884, with the death toll adding by 120 to 7,064, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 3,166 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 118,575.

South Korea reported 441 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,706.

It marked the highest daily caseload in 173 days since March 7, keeping a triple-digit growth for 14 straight days.

The number of confirmed cases for the past two weeks reached 3,936 due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 313. The total fatality rate stood at 1.67 percent.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily increase since Aug. 2, when one COVID patient was registered.

The ministry recorded zero COVID-19 related death during the period, and the death toll stands at 1,401, the statement added.

The total number of people having recovered from the virus reached 29,046 after nine new recoveries were recorded.

New Zealand confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19, including one imported case and six community outbreak cases, as the government outlined rules for the use of face coverings on public transport.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1,351, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins outlined on Thursday rules for the use of face coverings on public transport, including fines.

Myanmar reported six more locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, bringing the number of infections to 586 in total, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

Due to the increasing number of locally transmitted cases in Rakhine state recently, the Myanmar government imposed the stay-at-home order in all townships of Rakhine state on Wednesday.

According to the ministry’s figures, 345 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Malaysia reported five new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said, bringing the national total to 9,296.

Another 16 cases have been released, bringing the total cured and discharged to 8,994 or 96.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 177 active cases, eight are being held in intensive care and six of those are in need of assisted breathing.