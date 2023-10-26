India’s leading Energy Solutions Brand Luminous Power Technologies forays into South Africa 

Launches its wide range of cutting-edge energy solutions including inverters, batteries, solar solutions, and Lithium battery pack (LITCORE)

Partners with South Africa’s Hudaco Energy to distribute the Company’s leading range of energy solutions in the country

Aims to capture 25% of the branded power back up market share in the next three years

Target to establish more than 200 touch points across the country by the end of next year

In a move to transform the global energy landscape, the leading energy solutions company Luminous Power Technologies, (a 100% subsidiary of Schneider Electric) has forayed into the South African market forging a partnership with the leading country distributor Hudaco Energy, a group company of Hudaco Industries Ltd. Having established a strong foothold across the African continent in the past 15 years, this landmark partnership is a major milestone for Luminous Power Technologies as it further strengthens its foothold in the African market.

Luminous is launching market-relevant products tailored to the unique demands of South African consumers. The company has launched the first ever Lithium battery pack – LITCORE for the market, manufactured in India. It is compact, provides 3X fast charging and higher power density for consistency. It has also launched its superlative range of inverters and batteries like the ICON, Eco Volt Neo Series (900Va to 2KVa), Optimus and Inverlast Tubular batteries (150Ah, 200Ah, 220 Ah). In addition to introducing its diverse range of energy solutions, Luminous plans to make South Africa a hub for sustainable power solutions, including complete residential rooftop solar solutions (3KVa & 5KVa) and training and certifying local electricians as solar experts.

Speaking on the brand’s launch in South Africa and partnership with Hudaco Group, Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD, Luminous Power Technologies, said, “We are excited to embark on this journey with Hudaco Group and extend our commitment to delivering reliable and innovative energy solutions to the people of South Africa. There is a growing power demand in the country, and we are confident that with Hudaco, Luminous’ top-of-the-line, advanced energy solutions will be very well received in the country. Luminous is committed to playing a key role in Africa’s renewable energy journey, and we look forward to contributing to the region’s sustainable development and energy transition with our solar solutions.”

“The energy storage market in South Africa is highly fragmented and unorganised, and this presents a unique opportunity for a trusted and reliable global brand like ours to enter the market with a commitment to prioritise customer needs at every step, from product search to installation and after-sales service. Ensuring that customers have a seamless experience, Luminous aims to establish more than 200 touch points across the country by the end of next year,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, James Sherley, MD, Hudaco Energy, said, “We are happy to partner with Luminous Power Technologies which brings a global brand promise to the South African energy market. The addition of Luminous Power Technologies to our portfolio of world-class products adds significant push to our drive to energise and delight Southern African consumers. Our partnership enjoys a shared commitment to contribute to the country’s energy transition mission while creating employment opportunities in South Africa, and the introduction of market-relevant products such as lithium-ion solutions and gel batteries.”